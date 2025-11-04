Business NewsResearch ReportsHDFC Bank, DMart To Max Healthcare: Axis Securities Lists Top 15 Stocks For November 2025 — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank, DMart To Max Healthcare: Axis Securities Lists Top 15 Stocks For November 2025 — Details Inside

Axis Securities lists top ideas for this January, investors can look to invest in these stocks to get upto 26% potential upside.

04 Nov 2025, 04:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Axis Securities lists top 15 stocks For November 2025. (Photo: Kostiantyn /Unsplash)</p></div>
Axis Securities lists top 15 stocks For November 2025. (Photo: Kostiantyn /Unsplash)
Axis Securities believes the Indian economy remains well-positioned for growth, serving as a stable haven amidst global economic volatility. It remain confident in India’s long-term growth story, supported by its favourable economic structure, rising capex, and the consumption boost from the recent Union Budget and GST 2.0 reforms, driving credit growth for banks. This is expected to support double-digit earnings growth, ensuring tha...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT