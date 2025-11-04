HDFC Bank, DMart To Max Healthcare: Axis Securities Lists Top 15 Stocks For November 2025 — Details Inside

Axis Securities lists top 15 stocks For November 2025. (Photo: Kostiantyn /Unsplash)
Axis Securities believes the Indian economy remains well-positioned for growth, serving as a stable haven amidst global economic volatility. It remain confident in India’s long-term growth story, supported by its favourable economic structure, rising capex, and the consumption boost from the recent Union Budget and GST 2.0 reforms, driving credit growth for banks. This is expected to support double-digit earnings growth, ensuring tha...