HDFC AMC Q3 Results Review - Equity Business Remains Strong For Now: Yes Securities
Management sees significant potential in largecap equity
Yes Securities Report
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.'s revenue from operations at Rs 6,713 million was up 4.4%/20% QoQ/YoY, compared with growth in quarterly average assets under management of 5.1%/24% QoQ/YoY.
Share of Equity in AUM (including Hybrid funds) at 60.6% was up 300 basis points QoQ and 680 bps YoY.
Share of B-30 in AUM at 18.8% was up 60 bps QoQ and 120 bps YoY.
Share of banks, mutual fund distributors, NDs and direct channel was 13.1%, 37.8%, 24.8% and 24.3%, respectively in equity QAAUM.
HDFC AMC's operating profit margin for the quarter, at 76.2%, was up 119 bps QoQ and 235 bps YoY.
