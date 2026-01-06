HDFC AMC, CreditAccess Lead NBFC Surge In Q3 With DRChoksey’s Top Bets — Check Target Price, Potential Upside

DRChoksey reiterates CreditAccess Grameen and HDFC AMC as preferred bets, citing CreditAccess’ strengthening asset quality and resilient net interst margin profile, and HDFC AMC’s equity-led AUM mix and superior profitability metrics..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Deven Choksey Report.DRChoksey expects its NBFC coverage universe to deliver robust growth in Q3 FY26, with total assets under management projected at Rs 7,78,900 crore, marking 6.0% QoQ and 23.9% YoY growth. This momentum reflects steady disbursements and traction in secured and select retail segments.Net interest income is estimated at Rs 17,302 crore, up 8.8% QoQ and 25.9% YoY, supported by loan book expansion and benefits from lower funding costs, though competitive intensity may cap margin gains.PAT is forecast at Rs 7,852 crore, a sharp 24.6% QoQ and 47.8% YoY rise, driven by operating leverage and normalization in select areas, despite elevated credit costs in unsecured portfolios. .Top Picks: DRChoksey reiterates CreditAccess Grameen and HDFC AMC as preferred bets, citing CreditAccess’ strengthening asset quality and resilient NIM profile, and HDFC AMC’s equity-led AUM mix and superior profitability metrics..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Groww Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Do You Own? .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.