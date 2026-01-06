HDFC AMC, CreditAccess Lead NBFC Surge In Q3 With DRChoksey’s Top Bets — Check Target Price, Potential Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsHDFC AMC, CreditAccess Lead NBFC Surge In Q3 With DRChoksey’s Top Bets — Check Target Price, Potential Upside
The brokerage also sees robust AUM growth in Bajaj Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Jio Financial.

06 Jan 2026, 12:29 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HDFC AMC, CreditAccess Grameen shine amid NBFC rally in Q3 FY26. (Photo: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit).</p></div>
DRChoksey reiterates CreditAccess Grameen and HDFC AMC as preferred bets, citing CreditAccess’ strengthening asset quality and resilient net interst margin profile, and HDFC AMC’s equity-led AUM mix and superior profitability metrics.
