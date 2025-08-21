Business NewsResearch ReportsHDB Financial Shares Bags 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
HDB Financial Shares Bags 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

HDB Financials offers a play on India’s high-growth, underpenetrated retail lending market, adds Motilal Oswal

21 Aug 2025, 11:32 AM IST i
Backed by HDFC Bank's institutional ethos and a seasoned management team, the company is positioned to deliver 19% AUM CAGR (over FY25- 28E) with expanding RoAs (from 2.2% in FY25 to 2.6% by FY28) — without compromising on asset quality or governance.

(Photo Image: Canva stock)
Backed by HDFC Bank’s institutional ethos and a seasoned management team, the company is positioned to deliver 19% AUM CAGR (over FY25- 28E) with expanding RoAs (from 2.2% in FY25 to 2.6% by FY28) — without compromising on asset quality or governance.

With a strategic focus on underserved segments across Tier 2 and beyond, a direct sourcing-led origination engine, and execution precision honed over multiple credit cycles, HDB is now entering a phase of scalable, profitable growth.
