Business NewsResearch ReportsHCLTech Q2 Review: Revenue, Margin Beat; GenAI Leads The Way — Yes Securities Upgrades Stock To 'Add'
ADVERTISEMENT

HCLTech Q2 Review: Revenue, Margin Beat; GenAI Leads The Way — Yes Securities Upgrades Stock To 'Add'

Given limited scope for valuation re-rating post guidance upgrade, returns are likely to be moderate and primarily earnings-led, adds Yes Securities.

14 Oct 2025, 10:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HCLTech's deal pipeline is at all time high with prior investments of GenAI helping incremental deal wins.(Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HCLTech's deal pipeline is at all time high with prior investments of GenAI helping incremental deal wins.(Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Over the FY26 and 27, HCLTech should sustain above-industry growth aided by strong deal momentum and steady ramp-up of large contracts, but margins may face pressure from elevated restructuring costs (~40bps in FY26), high investment intensity, and wage actions (~75bops in Q3 FY26 and 40bps in Q4 FY26). While its AI-led IP and platform strategy is promising, near-term earnings leverage could stay muted due to cannibalization of reven...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT