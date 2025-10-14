Business NewsResearch ReportsHCLTech Q2 Review: AI Led Growth Drives Record Win And Margin Momentum; IDBI Capital Upgrades Stock To 'Buy'
HCLTech Q2 Review: AI Led Growth Drives Record Win And Margin Momentum; IDBI Capital Upgrades Stock To 'Buy'

IDBI Capital upgrades the stock from Hold to Buy following recent price correction.

14 Oct 2025, 11:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HCLTech's advanced AI revenue surpassed $100 million (~3% of total), marking a strategic shift from experimentation to scaled monetization.</p><p>(Photo: company website)</p></div>
HCLTech's advanced AI revenue surpassed $100 million (~3% of total), marking a strategic shift from experimentation to scaled monetization.

HCLTech achieved record net new bookings of $2.6 billion, its highest ever without a mega deal, driven by diversified traction across verticals and geographies.
