HCLTech Q2 Results Review — Strong Bookings Underpin Revenue Visibility Says Systematix Maintaining 'Hold'

Systematix reiterates 'Hold' rating on HCLTech, as the stock does not offer much upside from current market price.

14 Oct 2025, 09:14 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
HCLTech currently trades at a 1-year forward multiple of 23.7x, representing a 35%+ premium to its 10-year historical average. (Photo: HCLTech)
Systematix remains cautiously optimistic about HCLTech's sustaining growth in H2, supported by a healthy deal pipeline and reasonable visibility on revenue, while monitoring profitability trends.
