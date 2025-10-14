HCLTech Q2 Results Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Post A Standout Quarter, Sees 20% Potential Upside

HCLTech delivered a strong quarter, with services revenue up 4.5% in organic YoY cc terms (2.5% QoQ), making it the fastest-growing large-cap IT services company..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.HCLTech Ltd. reported Q2 FY26 revenue of $3.6 billion, up 2.4% QoQ constant currency vs our estimate of 1.7% QoQ CC growth. Ebit margin came in at 17.4% vs our estimate of 16.8%. New deal total contract value stood at $2.6 billion (up 15.8% YoY) in Q2 FY26. For FY26, revenue growth guidance was maintained at 3-5% YoY in CC (while for Services, guidance was upgraded to 4-5% from 3-5%). Ebit margin guidance was maintained at 17.0-18.0%. For H1 FY25, revenue/Ebit grew 9.4%/3.3% and PAT declined 4.9% YoY in INR terms. We expect revenue/Ebit/PAT to grow 10.2%/4.5%/10.2% YoY in H2 FY26. HCLTech is the fastest-growing large-cap IT services company, and its all-weather portfolio remains the best large-cap bet in an uncertain macro environment. We reiterate our Buy rating on HCLTech with a target price of Rs 1,800, implying a 20% potential upside..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Rises 10%, Attrition Eases To 12.6%.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.