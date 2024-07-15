"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.HCLTech Ltd.'s Q1 FY25 was in-line with consensus. Management is confident on achieving FY25E revenue growth guidance of 3%-5% YoY and 18-19% margins on strong deal momentum and operational efficiency. However, company has also re-iterated the macro situation to be same as FY24. Profit after tax for next quarter will be higher led by positive impact of state street joint venture on other income by $100 illiomn. Management expects Q2 FY25 to be weak (on revenue front) due to impact of large deal ramp down. Furthermore, Q3 to be the strongest quarter (positive seasonality) would provide support to growth for FY25. HCL’s strong portfolio in the Gen AI, ISV ecosystem, Infra, ERS and improving operational efficiency prompts us to maintain 4% YoY growth for FY25E. We have upgraded our target price to Rs 1,562 (22 times FY26E EPS) versus Rs 1,410 and maintain our Hold rating on the stock. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HCLTech Q1 Results Review - Better Than Expected Numbers In A Seasonally Tepid Quarter: Nirmal Bang.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."