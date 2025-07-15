HCLTech Q1 Results Review: Continues To Impress Despite Margin Hiccup, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

For Q1 FY26, HCLTech's revenue/Ebit grew 8.2%/3.0% and PAT declined 10% YoY in INR terms. The brokerage expects revenue/Ebit/PAT to grow by 9.4%/2.1%/5.3% YoY in Q2 FY26. HCLTech remains the fastest-growing large-cap IT services company, and we like its all-weather portfolio.