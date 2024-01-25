Havells India Q3 Results Review - Long-Term Story Intact; Near-Term Risks Prevail: Nirmal Bang
Lloyds continued its growth momentum – growing by 16.2% YoY during 9M FY24. Q3 FY24 saw moderate growth (up 6.6% YoY) due to a non-seasonal quarter
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Havells India Ltd.'s topline was below our estimate by 3.8% due to subdued demand across categories and Ebitda margin was below our estimate by 67 basis points.
Easing inflationary pressures coupled with a low base on YoY basis are expected to boost growth in Q4 FY24. Room AC exports under Lloyds brand is a focus area for Havells (has set up a subsidiary in the U.S.).
Havells is open to venture as an original equipment manufacturer player in the export markets if the opportunity arises.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 1,260 on SOTP basis (implied price-to-earning of 40 times on December-25E earnings per share).
We have cut our multiples by ~10%. While we remain structurally positive about the long-term growth prospects, near term risks prevail in terms of slower growth in B2C businesses.
We see limited upside potential due to the stock trading close to fair value. We await a better entry point and would re-instate previous multiples upon positive swings in B2C businesses.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.