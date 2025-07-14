Havells, Dixon, PG Electroplast — Nirmal Bang's Top Stock Picks In Consumer Durables; Q1 Results Preview

Within segments, Polycab (wires and cables) along with Dixon and Amber are expected to outperform on both revenue and profitability, whereas Voltas may disappoint on the sales front..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Consumer durables and consumer electricals are expected to witness margin contractions of 130bps and 8.9bps YoY, respectively. Despite this, non-cooling categories such as water heaters and solar products continue to show healthy traction. Overall, we expect another strong quarter from Polycab and Dixon, whereas Voltas, Crompton, and Whirlpool are likely to report muted performance. Within segments, Polycab (wires and cables) along with Dixon and Amber are expected to outperform on both revenue and profitability, whereas Voltas may disappoint on the sales front..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Ambuja Cement — Nirmal Bang's Top Stock Bet In Cement Sector; Q1 Results Preview.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.