NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. reported strong Q1 FY25 numbers led by volume-driven revenue growth and a 14-quarter high Ebitda margin. We reckon the deflationary trend in milk procurement prices persisting Q1 FY25 and is likely the chief driver of gross/Ebitda margin expansion. We also believe there is likely strong revenue growth in ice cream sales YoY. We model the margin expansion to continue through FY25 led by: lower input prices;utilisation of low-prices skim milk powder inventory; andbetter capacity utilisation at Govindapuram/ Solapur plants. Hatsun, in June-24, also cut prices for some of its milk and curd variants – may result in market share gains in FY25-26E, in our view. We remain positive on Hatsun due to its competitive advantages, mainly, established brands, distribution and direct milk procurement. We raise FY25E/26E earnings by 4.4%/4% to factor in the better-than-expected Q1 FY25 results. Maintain Buy..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Profit Increases 63% To Rs 131 Crore.