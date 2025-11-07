Harsha Engineers Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' By IDBI Capital Post Good Q2 Numbers, Sees 20% Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsHarsha Engineers Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' By IDBI Capital Post Good Q2 Numbers, Sees 20% Upside
IDBI Capital upgrades Harsha Engineers rating from Hold to Buy and revises target price on the back of improved visibility for profitability in key overseas subsidiaries.

07 Nov 2025, 01:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harsha Romania posted 38% YoY growth in topline in Q2 FY26 following an 18% YoY increase in Q1 FY26 pointing to signs of revival in industrial demand in Europe.</p><p> (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Harsha Romania posted 38% YoY growth in topline in Q2 FY26 following an 18% YoY increase in Q1 FY26 pointing to signs of revival in industrial demand in Europe.

(Photo Source: Company website)

The most positive aspect of the result was the continued improvement in the overseas subsidiaries with steady performance in the Chinese subsidiary and a considerable improvement at Harsha Romania.
