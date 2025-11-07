Harsha Engineers Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' By IDBI Capital Post Good Q2 Numbers, Sees 20% Upside

The most positive aspect of the result was the continued improvement in the overseas subsidiaries with steady performance in the Chinese subsidiary and a considerable improvement at Harsha Romania..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.Harsha Engineers International Ltd. delivered a good set of results. While revenue grew by 7% YoY, Ebitda grew by 28% YoY to Rs 535 million. Ebitda margin also increased by 220 bps YoY to 14.1%. India Engineering business continues to be steady aided by healthy demand momentum. The most positive aspect of the result was the continued improvement in the overseas subsidiaries with steady performance in the Chinese subsidiary and a considerable improvement at Harsha Romania. Harsha Romania reported positive Ebitda post several quarters with revenue growth of 38% on YoY basis in Q2 FY26. The management expects that revenue growth in India, improving profitability in Chinese subsidiary and reduction of losses in Romanian subsidiary will pave the way for growth ahead. We upgrade our rating from Hold to Buy with revised target price of Rs 471 at 24x FY27E expected earnings on the back of improved visibility for profitability in key overseas subsidiaries..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.GSK Pharma Q2 Review— Temporary Hiccups Lead To Muted Show On A YoY Basis; Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.