Happiest Minds Q3 Results Review - Tepid; Management Maintains Guidance: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 410 crore, up 0.8% QoQ and 11.7% YoY. This was below our expectations owing to ramp down of large client account.

The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 1,05 crore, reporting a flattish growth of 0.4% on a QoQ basis.

This was largely on account of lower overall demand in the majority of its operating regions. Its net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 60 crore, registering a growth of 2% QoQ.