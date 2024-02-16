Gujarat Gas, Deepak Nitrite, Aditya Birla Fashion, Gujarat State Petronet, Q3 Result Review: HDFC Securities

Suprajit Engineering - Good performance despite macro headwinds

Suprajit Engineering Ltd.’s Q3 PAT at Rs 402 million was marginally lower than our estimate of Rs 443 million. Revenue growth of 5% YoY was led by the automotive business (36% of total sales).

The non-automotive segment (17% of total sales) has been muted for a few quarters now and the pain is expected to continue for a few more quarters.

Suprajit Engineering expects the benefits of new business acquisitions to mitigate the impact of non-auto segment decline. It expects strong double-digit growth in the automotive segment in FY25 and FY26 and we believe it will continue outperforming India’s auto industry growth, given its track record.

Suprajit Engineering is emerging as one of the major beneficiaries of the global de-risking strategy by OEMs in the cables business as it remains amongst the very few large players with the ability to supply from multiple low-cost locations globally based on OEM requirements.

The new products division of Suprajit Engineering is seeing an extremely encouraging response from OEMs and helping evolve the company as a “beyond cables” player.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 463, valued at 21 times FY26 earnings.