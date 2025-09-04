GST 2.0 Reform Boosts Markets, Business Sentiment; Check Key Stock Beneficiaries: Motilal Oswal Report

Maruti, M&M, Ashok Leyland, HUL, Britannia, HDFC Bank, Varun Beverages, Ultratech, JK Cement, Havells, Voltas, Amber, Metro, Trent, Lemon Tree, Swiggy, Zomato among key stock benerficiaries from GST rate cuts. (Photo: Freepik)
This is the first big reform measure of the government in the current term, which will boost consumer sentiment and provide a consumption fillip. The measure should support growth and encourage longer-term capacity building to drive the economy toward greater self-reliance in a volatile and uncertain global scenario.