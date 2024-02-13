GSK Pharma Q3 Results Review - Q3 Operationally In-Line; Vaccines Off-Take On Rise: Motilal Oswal

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd. delivered operationally in-line Q3 FY24 performance. While YoY sales growth was lower than expected, GSK Pharma delivered better than-expected margins for the quarter. GSK Pharma continues to enhance marketing efforts toward innovative portfolio, comprising shingrix, nucala, and trelegy. It is also implementing efforts to better industry in its base portfolio.

We raise our earnings estimate by 6%/3%/2% for FY24/FY25/FY26, driven by

Outperforming industry trends in the general medicines category, Increased traction in the innovative portfolio, and Leveraging benefits from lower raw material costs.

We value GSK Pharma at 40 times 12 M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 2,200.