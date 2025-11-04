Business NewsResearch ReportsGroww IPO: Angel One Assigns 'Neutral' Rating For Investors With A Long-Term Perspective — Details Inside
Groww IPO: Angel One Assigns 'Neutral' Rating For Investors With A Long-Term Perspective — Details Inside

Groww's valuation appears steep compared to peers, hence Angel One assigns a 'Neutral' rating for investors with a long-term perspective.

Groww is raising Rs 6,632 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572 crore. Of the total proceeds, Rs 152.5 crore will be used for cloud infrastructure, Rs 225 crore for brand and marketing, Rs 205 crore to strengthen the NBFC subsidiary’s capital base, Rs 167.5 crore for funding the margin trading business, and the balance towards inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
