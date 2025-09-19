Greenply Industries Can Rally 40% — Here's Why Yes Securities Is Bullish On The Stock

Despite macro challenges and inflationary pressures, Yes Securities has kept FY26E and FY27E earnings estimates unchanged, indicating confidence in Greenply management's execution..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Yes Securities Report.We reiterate Greeenply Industries Ltd. as our top-pick from our coverage universe. We remain confident that company will register stellar growth over coming two-years with improving industry tailwinds, steady plywood growth, ramp-up of MDF segment, and expected timber cost deflation. Hence, we factor-in revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 13%/26%/55% over FY25- FY27E. We continue to value the company at P/E(x) of 25x on FY27E EPS of Rs 18 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.'Buy' Punjab National Bank Maintains Motilal Oswal On Re-Rating Potential — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.