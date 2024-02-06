Greenply Industries Q3 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline; Maintain Hold: IDBI Capital
We expect Greenply’s free cash flows to remain strong during FY24-26E as it has no major capex plans in FY24-25.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Greenply Industries Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operational performance was in-line with our expectations. The company achieved highest ever sales during the quarter to Rs 6,208 million (+45% YoY). Ebitda increased by 11% QoQ to Rs 568 million. Ebitda margins expanded by 71 basis point QoQ to 9.1% despite higher raw material prices and advertisement expenses.
Net debt increased by Rs 190 million to Rs 7,320 million. The company aims to offload majority stake in its Gabon business and transaction will get completed by the end of Q4 FY24 (Gabon has reported consistent losses).
We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates and introduce FY26 forecast in this report. We now value the stock at price-to-earnings ratio of 18 times FY26 (earlier 15 times FY25) earnings per share and derive a target price of Rs 268 (earlier Rs 185) but maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock as we await a better entry point.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Result Review- Subdued Volume Off-Take Weighed On Earnings: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.