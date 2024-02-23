Greenlam Industries - Foray Into New Products Should Boost Topline Growth: Yes Securities
Management expects to break-even at 50%+ utilisation levels.
Yes Securities Report
We believe Greenlam Industries Ltd. will deliver healthy topline growth of 20% compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY26E owing to steady demand for laminates and company’s foray into particle boards and plywoods.
With higher contribution of value-added products in laminates, we believe margins should improve gradually and in particle boards we expect Ebitda to be positive from year-two of operations i.e FY26E, hence overall margins are likely to remain rangebound.
At current market price, the stock trades at price/earning(x) of 25.6 times on FY26E EPS. Given the capped upside due to rich valuations, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.
