Greenlam Industries - Foray Into New Products Should Boost Topline Growth: Yes Securities

We believe Greenlam Industries Ltd. will deliver healthy topline growth of 20% compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY26E owing to steady demand for laminates and company’s foray into particle boards and plywoods.

With higher contribution of value-added products in laminates, we believe margins should improve gradually and in particle boards we expect Ebitda to be positive from year-two of operations i.e FY26E, hence overall margins are likely to remain rangebound.

At current market price, the stock trades at price/earning(x) of 25.6 times on FY26E EPS. Given the capped upside due to rich valuations, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.