Grasim Industries - Ambitious Targets For The Paint Business: Motilal Oswal

Grasim Industries Ltd. on February 22, 2024 inaugurated its paint plants at three locations - Panipat (Haryana), Cheyyar (Tamil Nadu), and Ludhiana (Punjab).

Construction at other three plants at Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Mahad (Maharashtra) and Kharagpur (West Bengal) is in full swing and they will be commissioned in phases in FY25.

Grasim Industries has the paint business under the brand name, 'Birla Opus'.

The company announced its foray into the paint business on January 22, 2021 with an initial capital outlay of Rs 50 billion. Later in May 2022, the management indicated that the capital investments in this business would be Rs 100 billion (cumulative capex stood at Rs 59.96 billion as of December 2023) with an aggregate installed capacity of 1.33 m kl. This capacity will be further increased by 0.5 m kl in the second phase at a much lower cost.