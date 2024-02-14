GR Infra Q3 Results Review - Focus On New Order Inflows; Execution To Be Muted In Near Term: Motilal Oswal
Order pipeline robust with focus on diversification of order book; execution to be impacted by delay in ADs for several projects.
Motilal Oswal Report
GR Infraprojects Ltd.'s Revenue decreased 5% YoY to ~Rs 18 billion in Q3 FY24 and was slightly lower than our estimate of Rs 18.7 billion. Revenue grew 15% QoQ. Execution was impacted by a delay in the receipt of appointed dates for several projects.
Revenue growth and margins are expected to be muted in FY24 and FY25 and improve materially in FY26. GR Infra is looking to diversify its order book and bid for projects in transmission, ropeway, tunneling and multi-modal logistics parks.
To incorporate the weak performance and a subdued medium-term outlook, we cut our FY24/FY25/FY26 earning per share estimates by ~7%/15%/1%. We expect GR Infra to clock a 5% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-26, with Ebitda margin in the range of 13-14%.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,390 based on an sum of the parts valuation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
