GR Infra Q3 Results Review - Focus On New Order Inflows; Execution To Be Muted In Near Term: Motilal Oswal

Revenue growth and margins are expected to be muted in FY24 and FY25 and improve materially in FY26. GR Infra is looking to diversify its order book and bid for projects in transmission, ropeway, tunneling and multi-modal logistics parks.

To incorporate the weak performance and a subdued medium-term outlook, we cut our FY24/FY25/FY26 earning per share estimates by ~7%/15%/1%. We expect GR Infra to clock a 5% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-26, with Ebitda margin in the range of 13-14%.

We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,390 based on an sum of the parts valuation.