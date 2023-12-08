GR Infra - Delay In Appointed Date To Impact Revenue Growth: Axis Securities

With a robust bidding pipeline in engineering, procurement and construction and hybrid annuity model projects from National Hightway Authority of India along with railways, ropeway, and transmission and distribution projects, we believe GR Infraprojects Ltd. is well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in this sector.

However,delays in appointed date in existing projects and new order inflow remains a key concern. The stock is currently trading at 16 times and 15 times FY24/FY25 earnings per share.

We value the company at 10.5 times FY25E EPS and HAM assets at one time book value and maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,210/share, implying a downside of 0% from the current market price.