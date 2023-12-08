GR Infra - Delay In Appointed Date To Impact Revenue Growth: Axis Securities
As of March 31, 2023, the company’s order book stood at Rs 26,780 crore. Out of this, projects worth Rs 7,250 crore are yet to be awarded. While 65% of the order book is for roads and highways, 35% of the projects are from different domains of infrastructure development.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
With a robust bidding pipeline in engineering, procurement and construction and hybrid annuity model projects from National Hightway Authority of India along with railways, ropeway, and transmission and distribution projects, we believe GR Infraprojects Ltd. is well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in this sector.
However,delays in appointed date in existing projects and new order inflow remains a key concern. The stock is currently trading at 16 times and 15 times FY24/FY25 earnings per share.
We value the company at 10.5 times FY25E EPS and HAM assets at one time book value and maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,210/share, implying a downside of 0% from the current market price.
Risks and Mitigation
Project execution risk: This is the risk that the company faces while executing projects, which could affect operational efficiency and result in delays.
Mitigation: The company has an experienced management team, project management systems and a well defined project execution plan to mitigate this risk.
Geographical risk: The company is operating in multiple states and is exposed to risks on account of different site conditions, labour requirements, and related regulatory compliances
Mitigation: The company has mitigation strategies in place that perform a detailed risk assessment of each site. It has robust manpower planning, site mobilisation and de-mobilisation standard operating procedures, and a compliance checklist to mitigate such risks.
Disruption of operations risk: This risk could occur due to various factors such as supply chain disruption, dependency on sub-contractors, and unavailability of plant and equipment.
Mitigation: The company has adopted a backward integration model to ensure the availability of plant and equipment and key materials, modern technologies, best-in-classsupplier assessment, contracting and performance evaluation procedures to minimise disruptions in the supply chain.
Regulatory risk: The infrastructure sector is highly regulated and changes in existing rules and regulations can impact the company's operations.
Mitigation: To mitigate this risk, the company has a strong regulatory and compliance team that keeps track of changes in regulations and ensures that the company complies with them.
Counterparty or fraud risk: The company is exposed to counterparty risk, which occurs when a party fails to fulfil its contractual obligations.
Mitigation: To mitigate this risk, the company conducts due diligence on its partners and suppliers. It also has a robust contract management system in place and it assesses the fraud risks to identify loopholes. The company has put in place several rules, SOPs, controls relating to IT systems and a code of conduct, among other measures, to address these risks. Additionally, the company has internal auditing procedures for various processes and IT systems that are designed to deal with these risks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.