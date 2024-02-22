GPT Healthcare IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details; Financials, Strengths, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

GPT Healthcare Ltd. is launching its initial public offering today and the offer will close for subscription on Feb. 26.

The Rs 525 crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares, which would be around Rs 485 crore.

The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 80 shares.