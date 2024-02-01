Godrej Consumer Q3 Results Review - Beat On Ebitda; Focus On TAM Expansion: Motilal Oswal

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s consolidated net revenue grew 1.5% YoY to Rs 36.6 billion (estimated. Rs 36.3 billion), constant currency growth was at 19% YoY in Q3 FY24. The India business clocked 9% YoY revenue growth (2% organic) with a volume growth of 12% YoY (5% organic).

In India, the home care and personal care segments registered 5% and 2% YoY growth, respectively. Household insecticide volume growth was stable at low single digit.

Godrej Consumer Products launched the Goodknight Agarbatti with an exclusive new molecule (RNF), which is ~2 times more effective than most other molecules. The launch is to tap the Rs 12 billion incense stick market (growing at 10%) that is largely dominated by unorganized players.