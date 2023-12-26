Godrej Consumer Products - Strong Volume Drives Growth In India Business: Motilal Oswal
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has been progressing well toward improving its India business sales growth in recent years.
Motilal Oswal Report
Three key pillars of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s growth strategy.
GCPL's growth strategy focuses on three key pillars:
Leading through category development,
Funded by simplification, and
Prioritizing people and the planet alongside profits.
Category development: Focusing on innovation-led growth, GCPL aims to disrupt product portfolios, particularly in underdeveloped categories like household insecticides, air care, and hair color. The goal is to strengthen market leadership and enhance category penetration for long-term value.
Funded by simplification: Committed to optimizing resources, GCPL conducted a comprehensive SKU rationalization across product lines, improving manufacturing efficiency and business model optimization. The shift to a royalty model in select markets, expected by Q4 FY24, is set to further enhance profitability in the medium term.
People and planet alongside profits: GCPL aims to develop a high-performing and diverse workforce, create greener products, and invest in the health and well-being of communities.
