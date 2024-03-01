Godrej Consumer - Addressing Portfolio Gaps; Margin Headroom Adequate: Motilal Oswal

In an environment where demand recovery is being delayed, Godrej Consumer’s internal initiatives are expected to outperform those of its competitors. The inclusion of incense sticks and liquid detergent not only expands the target market but also showcases Godrej Consumer's backend competence and growth-oriented approach. Indonesia and Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East still offer enough headroom for Ebitda margin expansion in the coming years (details shared in specific sections).

With domestic business already outperforming in volume growth, improvements in demand should further lead to a better growth trajectory for Godrej Consumer. The stock is trading at 54 times and 47 times price/earning on FY25E and FY26E, respectively.

We believe earnings surprises will keep the stock in flavor. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,500.