Business NewsResearch ReportsGodrej Agrovet Shares Have A 42% Upside Potential; ICICI Securities Says Initiating 'Buy'
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Agrovet Shares Have A 42% Upside Potential; ICICI Securities Says Initiating 'Buy'

The stock has dipped 11% in last 12 months, the brokerage sees material upside ahead, hence initiates coverage on Godrej Agrovet with a Buy.

26 Sep 2025, 11:46 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej Agorvet, in FY25, witnessed less than stellar volume/revenue growth across segments, bogged down by a weak demand environment and tepid volumes for dairy/animal feed/vegetable oil segments. (Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Godrej Agorvet, in FY25, witnessed less than stellar volume/revenue growth across segments, bogged down by a weak demand environment and tepid volumes for dairy/animal feed/vegetable oil segments. (Source: Company Website)
Godrej Agrovet had seen its earnings trajectory over FY20–24 slow down to 3.4% (EPS CAGR) vs. a robust 11.7% over FY14–19 amid Covid-19, volatile rainfall patterns and the larger base (due to Astec acquisition in 2015) driving slower growth. FY25 has seen a welcome return to growth, with a 16% YoY jump in Ebitda and a 19% jump in net earnings, driven by a sharp improvement in realisations/margins and marginal improvements in revenues...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT