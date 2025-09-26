Godrej Agrovet Shares Have A 42% Upside Potential; ICICI Securities Says Initiating 'Buy'

Godrej Agrovet had seen its earnings trajectory over FY20–24 slow down to 3.4% (EPS CAGR) vs. a robust 11.7% over FY14–19 amid Covid-19, volatile rainfall patterns and the larger base (due to Astec acquisition in 2015) driving slower growth. FY25 has seen a welcome return to growth, with a 16% YoY jump in Ebitda and a 19% jump in net earnings, driven by a sharp improvement in realisations/margins and marginal improvements in revenues...