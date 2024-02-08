Go Fashion Q3 Results Review - Continued Improvement In Cash Flows; Maintaining A Buy: Anand Rathi

Go Fashion India Ltd.'s Q3 revenue was in line with our estimates, but the Ebitda margin was ~260 basis points above ARe, due to a better gross margin. A further decline in the inventory led to better cashflows, with pre-Ind AS operating cash flow of Rs 1,044 million (Rs 5 million in 9M FY23).

Cash reserves grew to ~Rs 2 billion (Rs 1.7 billion at end-H1). We lower our FY24e-26e revenue/Ebitda ~6.4%/7.1% on average, on the continued demand slowdown.

We are positive on Go Fashion as it maintains its growth trajectory with strong operational efficiencies.

We retain our 'Buy', at a 12-month target price of Rs 1,499, 22 times FY26e enterprise value/Ebitda (earlier Rs 1,607, 22 times FY26e enterprise value/Ebitda).