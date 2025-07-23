GNG Electronics IPO Opens — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read DRChoksey's Report

Outlook:

GNG Electronics, is the India’s largest refurbisher of Laptops and desktops, which sells refurbished product under the “Electronics Bazaar” brand to both retail and B2B customers. It operates through an integrated model, coupled with a robust global procurement network of 557 suppliers and extensive reach across 4,154 touchpoints in 38 countries. It can offer 5,800+ SKUs, for serving diverse client needs.

The company remains the India’s largest Microsoft-authorized refurbisher, led by its scale, operational excellence, global credibility and strong ESG initiatives. Led by its expertise in refurbishment of laptops, and brand accreditations from Lenovo and HP.

It has able to scale its revenue and Ebitda at 46.3% and 58.0% CAGR over FY23-25. Despite operating on thin margins, it has been able to post superior returns due to its strict capital allocation policy. Its Navi Mumbai facility has the capacity to refurbish ~360k laptops annually, of which it refurbished ~300k laptops during FY25.

The company can scale its capacity, rapidly due to the modular nature of the fit outs and machine used in the refurbishing process. It had a fixed asset turnover of ~40x in FY25, reflecting its asset-light model.

GNG Electronics through its initial issue, plans to raise ~Rs 460 crore, for repaying borrowings to the tune of Rs 320 crore and rest to fund the general corporate purposes.

Repayment of debt will lead to significant improvement to its profitability. In absence of like-to-like comparable listed peer, we have compared the company with e-waste metal recyclers, due to similar kind of margin profile and similar vendors supplying used electronic products.

We believe the company’s initial issue is fully priced in, as its is available at 26.3x trailing twelve months EV/Ebitda, higher than the peer’s TTM EV/Ebitda of 22.8x.

We expect sustained growth in financials led by consistent demand for quality refurbished electronic products and thus assign a “Neutral” rating to its initial issue.