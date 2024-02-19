Gland Pharma Q3 Results Review - Base Business Performance A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang
Price erosion in the base business has stabilised.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Gland Pharma Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 revenue was largely in line with our estimates, margins were in line with estimates but the net profit was lower than expected due to a higher-than-expected tax outgo.
Q3 FY24 revenue grew by 64.7% YoY while Ebitda margin contracted by 780 bps YoY to 23.1% mainly due to the acquisition of Cenexi. Excluding Cenexi, Q3 FY24 revenue grew by 17% YoY and Ebitda margin was strong at ~34% versus 31% in Q3 FY23.
Price erosion in the base business has stabilised. Customer issues have also nearly been resolved as the company is able to successfully transfer products and is re-launching them for new customers.
Gland Pharma is one of the best plays for the U.S. market due to its strong compliance track record with niche low competition Injectables portfolio and ability to build economies of scale with a partnership model.
Also, the company has improved the cash conversion cycle from 240 days in 9M FY23 to 182 days in 9M FY24. Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 810 million.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.