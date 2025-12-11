ADVERTISEMENT
GE Vernova T&D Bags 'Add' Rating As Yes Securities Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
The brokerage highlights a 'once-in-a-half-century' opportunity in global transmission and distribution markets and a domestic electrification capex supercycle as key growth drivers for GE Vernova T&D.
