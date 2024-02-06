GE T&D India Q3 - Mammoth Order Inflow Prospects, Strong Margin Outlook Warrants An Upgrade: Yes Securities
Other income stood at a loss of Rs 43 million which resulted in profit after tax coming in below estimates at Rs 493 million.
Yes Securities Report
GE T&D India Ltd.'s Q3 print saw returning of double-digit Ebitda margin and more than doubling of order inflow sequentially as key highlights. Revenue growth, however, was weaker than expected (at 8% YoY).
GE T&D India turned debt-free with a strong cash generation of Rs 1.69 billion in Q3 FY24 and Rs 3.3 billion in 9M FY24.
The company’s profit after tax has reported a tectonic jump, 8.42 times Q3 FY23 PAT on account of sharp improvement in both, above and below Ebitda, performance.
