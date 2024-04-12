Galaxy Surfactants - FY25E Volumes To Moderate, Margins To Improve: ICICI Securities

In the last three years, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. has grappled with a variety of challenges, yet delivered consistent earnings thanks to its robust business model and diversified portfolio.

After a strong FY24E (+9.2%), we envisage Galaxy’s volumes slowing as India growth moderates while Africa, Middle East and Turkey improves. However, the company may revise its Ebitda/kg guidance upwards by at least Rs 1 in FY25E, as developed markets resume gaining traction.

Galaxy Surfactants will likely achieve its growth guidance with net profit more than Ebitda more than volume – stressed upon greatly by the company.

We cut our FY25E earnings per share by 3.8% on lower volumes estimates for India, and target price to Rs 2,440 (earlier: Rs 2,645), as we roll over our valuations to FY26E, and lower the multiple to 22 times (from 25 times). We upgrade our rating to Hold (from Reduce).