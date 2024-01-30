GAIL India Q3 Review - Strong Performance Driven By Natural Gas Trading, LPG, LHC Segment: Yes Securities
The gas transmission business has bright prospects (currently contributing ~54% to Ebitdain FY26e, expected to increase further) while the commodity business is a little volatile.
Yes Securities Report
The resilient performance in Q3 FY24 showcased GAIL India Ltd.'s strength, with Ebitda/profit after tax soaring to Rs 38.2 billion/Rs 28.4 billion, up 14 times/11 times YoY, exceeding expectations.
The standout performers were natural gas trading and liquefied petroleum gas/liquefied hydrocarbon segments, while the unexpected Ebit profit in Petchem added to the positive narrative.
We give GAIL an 'Add' rating, with a revised 12-month target price of Rs 177 (versus 166 earlier).
