GAIL India Q3 Results Review - Coal-To-SNG Project Building Block Towards Coal-To-Chemicals: Motilal Oswal

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs recently approved equity investment by Coal India Ltd. in Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas Project at ECL command area through a joint venture of Coal India and GAIL India Ltd. For GAIL India, we see this as another step towards broadening the earnings base and as a building block towards eventually developing coal to chemical capabilities.

Arguably, even without the forward integration into chemicals there is a business case for coal to syngas projects given India imports bulk of its methanol / urea requirements. GAIL India will have 30% stake in the project.

While this remains a memorandum of understanding for now, with cabinet approval coming in, there is increased likelihood of board approval being received for the project.