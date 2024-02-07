Fusion Micro Finance Q3 Review- Business Growth Strong; Punjab Portfolio Sees Higher Delinquencies: Systematix
Credit cost during the quarter increased from 3.1% in Q2 to 3.6% (due to higher provision on Punjab portfolio).
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.'s reported mixed Q3 FY24 performance. While net interest margin improved by 44 basis points QoQ, credit cost spiked to 3.6% from 3.1%. Though business growth was strong (assets under management and disbursements up 24% YoY), asset quality deteriorated mainly due to higher delinquencies in Punjab portfolio.
Net Interest Income came in at Rs 3.4 billion registering a growth of 34% YoY, 11% QoQ and was in-line with consensus estimates aided by strong AUM growth and net interest margin expansion. Operating profit at Rs 2.6 billion, largely in-line with consensus estimates and grew 42% YoY, 8% QoQ.
Credit cost during the quarter increased from 3.1% in Q2 to 3.6% (due to higher provision on Punjab portfolio), resulting in profit after tax at Rs 1.3 billion (versus consensus estimates of Rs 1.4 billion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.