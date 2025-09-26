The MFI industry has undergone a sharp but necessary contraction over the past year, with the gross loan portfolio moderating to Rs 3.5 trillion as of Jun’25 (from Rs 4.3 trillion in Mar’24).
(Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
The MFI sector is emerging out of a stress cycle, with signs of normalization visible in collection efficiencies, flow rates, and PAR trends. Profitability in the very near term (over the next one to two quarters) will remain weighed down by muted AUM growth, high-cost ratios, and elevated credit costs.