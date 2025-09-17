In this note, Motilal Oswal present an updated view along with a refreshed list of its top 16 BFSI stocks, selected from its overall BFSI coverage of ~70 stocks. .NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Over the past 12 months, the Nifty Financials and Nifty Bank Index have outperformed the Nifty 50 by 11% and 7%, respectively. However, banking stocks continue to show divergence, with both Private and PSU banking segments delivering mixed returns.While our bias was tilted towards NBFCs and non-lending financials in earlier editions, we are now incrementally adopting a more balanced view, as we expect the performance of banking stocks to improve with an impending recovery in earnings.Additionally, management commentary is turning constructive. This, coupled with a demand uptick led by the GST rate cut and potential resolution on tariffs (as negotiations have resumed), is expected to boost investor sentiment. Even as the macro-environment continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the biggest challenge we face is event risk. This has adversely impacted the performance of some of our BFSI picks. However, we take comfort in the fact that despite these external events impacting prices, the aggregate performance of our model portfolio remains strong. This resilience, supported by multiple winners, has resulted in the portfolio’s outperformance against both Nifty and Bank Nifty. In this note, we present an updated view along with a refreshed list of our top 16 BFSI stocks, selected from our overall BFSI coverage of ~70 stocks. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Infosys, Tech Mahindra Gets Yes Securities 'Buy' On Sector Initiation; Stocks Remains Top Pick.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.