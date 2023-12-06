FPI Turns Positive In November 2023: IDBI Capital

Foreign Portfolio Investment turned net buyers in November 2023 in equity segment with inflow of Rs 90 billion as against outflow of Rs 245 billion in October 2023. And thus CYTD23 inflow is Rs 1,050 billion as against outflow of Rs 1,326 billion in CYTD22.

Sector wise, diversified and others, consumer services, capital goods, healthcare, materials, real estate sector witnessed inflow by Rs 60 billion, Rs 44 billion, Rs 27 billion, Rs 27 billion, Rs 15 billion, Rs 12 billion respectively.

And other sectors such as financial services, power and utilities, fmcg and consumer durables witnessed outflow of Rs 40 billion, Rs 30 billion, Rs 17 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively.

In CYTD23 maximum FPI inflow is seen in capital goods, auto, financial services, diversified, consumer services and healthcare and outflow is seen in oil and gas and IT- services.