Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 hospital Ebitda was in-line with our estimate. Though hospital margins saw 150 basis points YoY improvement in Q3, we see further margin improvement in hospital segment aided by-

improving case and payor mix, cost rationalisation initiatives and divestment of nonprofitable assets.

Our FY25E and FY26E hospital Ebitda stands increased by 4-5%. We expect 19% Pre IND AS Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E. At current market price, stock is trading at 21 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E, adjusted for Agilus stake.

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 480/share (Rs 400 earlier); valuing hospital segment at 22 times and diagnostic at 20 times EV/Ebitda on FY26E. Resolution of legal issues and timely IPO of Agilus would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.