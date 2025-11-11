Business NewsResearch ReportsFinolex Industries Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold' Post A Mixed Bag Quarter — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Finolex Industries Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold' Post A Mixed Bag Quarter — Check Target Price

IDBI Capital believes despite near-term challenges, Finolex Industries is poised to outperform the peers given its strong brand recall, capacity addition and healthy balance sheet.

11 Nov 2025, 10:14 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Finolex Industries
Finolex Industries is currently looking at a mid-single digit growth forecast for the full year.

(Photo Source: Company website).

Subdued demand and raw material prices volatility has dragged H1 FY26 performance of Finolex Industries. The brokerage believes despite near-term challenges, Finolex Industries is poised to outperform the peers given its strong brand recall, capacity addition and healthy balance sheet. The management expects anti-dumping duty on PVC to lead higher domestic prices of PVC, which will support realization and operating margin.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT