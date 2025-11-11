Finolex Industries Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold' Post A Mixed Bag Quarter — Check Target Price

Finolex Industries is currently looking at a mid-single digit growth forecast for the full year.
(Photo Source: Company website).
Subdued demand and raw material prices volatility has dragged H1 FY26 performance of Finolex Industries. The brokerage believes despite near-term challenges, Finolex Industries is poised to outperform the peers given its strong brand recall, capacity addition and healthy balance sheet. The management expects anti-dumping duty on PVC to lead higher domestic prices of PVC, which will support realization and operating margin.