Finolex Cables Q3 Results Review - A Soft Q3; Margin Recovery Is Key To Support Earnings: Systematix

Finolex Cables Ltd.'s Q3 was soft as revenue grew by a low 6% YoY and Ebitda margin contracted 136 basis points QoQ to 10.9% owing greater mix of low margin auto cables. Electrical wires division reported 8% volume and value growth; management expects volumes to improve with visible rise in construction activity.

Communication cables revenue dipped 11% YoY owing to delay in Bharatnet tender process coupled with private telecom operators focus on operationalising 5G rollouts. The tenders are now expected to be floated toward end of February- 24 with possible order flows two-three months thereafter.

Fmcg revenue has scaled up in last two years (FY24E: ~Rs 2.3 billion, took eight years to cross Rs 1 billion), continued spending on product launches, dealer schemes and A&P is restricting margins.

We are watchful of Finolex Cables Rs 5 billion revenue guidance in two-three years. Capex programs are progressing well. The E-Beam plant will likely operationalise by April- 24 while Preform plant is expected to commission by Q4 FY25.