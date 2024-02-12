Fineotex Chemicals - Multiple Growth Levers Ahead: KRChoksey Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. has showcased a strong track record of growth in revenues with three year revenue compound annual growth rate of 38% as on FY23 supported by robust margins, average five year profit after tax margins coming in at 15% as on FY23.

Fineotex Chemicals is a growing specialty chemical manufacturer with international strategic partnerships with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium and HealthGuard Australia which will drive further growth opportunities for the company both in India and abroad.

The upcoming addition to its manufacturing capacity will add a strong base for generating future growth, management’s tight control over working capital cycle and margins will ensure good earnings growth going forward. Currently, Fineotex Chemicals is trading at a 35.2 times/27.2 times forward price/earnings for FY25E and FY26E, we remain optimistic on the prospects of the company and assign a P/E of 30 times and initiate our coverage with a target price of 531.