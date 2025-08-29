Business NewsResearch ReportsFine Organic, PCBL, Vinati Organics Are PL Capital's Top Picks In Chemical Sector — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Fine Organic, PCBL, Vinati Organics Are PL Capital's Top Picks In Chemical Sector — Check Target Price

The ability of Chinese manufacturers to crash prices can create existential crisis for upcoming Indian chemicals manufacturers, says PL Capital.

29 Aug 2025, 04:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> In this report, PL Capital highlights how margins may be hit if global oversupply continues.</p><p>(Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
In this report, PL Capital highlights how margins may be hit if global oversupply continues.

(Representative image. Source: Envato)

In 2024, global Li-ion cell manufacturing grew +42% YoY to 1.5TWh. Indian companies have also announced to create battery manufacturing capacity of 200GWh. While India does need to develop its own manufacturing of battery and other new age chemicals, especially for sectors like batteries and electronics, lack of focus on R&D, absence of a favorable ecosystem in the country, and almost unimpregnable global supply chain pose challenges.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT