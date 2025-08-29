Fine Organic, PCBL, Vinati Organics Are PL Capital's Top Picks In Chemical Sector — Check Target Price

In this report, PL Capital highlights how margins may be hit if global oversupply continues.
(Representative image. Source: Envato)
In 2024, global Li-ion cell manufacturing grew +42% YoY to 1.5TWh. Indian companies have also announced to create battery manufacturing capacity of 200GWh. While India does need to develop its own manufacturing of battery and other new age chemicals, especially for sectors like batteries and electronics, lack of focus on R&D, absence of a favorable ecosystem in the country, and almost unimpregnable global supply chain pose challenges.