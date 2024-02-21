Fine Organic - Overseas Recovery A Quarter Away: Nirmal Bang
Underlying demand in the domestic market is satisfactory and is expected to partially offset the softness in overseas markets.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently interacted with the management of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. in order to better understand region-wise demand trends, potential impact of the Red Sea situation and update on the upcoming expansion in Maharashtra.
The management expects at least one quarter of pain in the U.S. and Europe markets due to subdued demand in the respective segment(s).
Considering the near-term demand outlook, we believe that capacity shortage is not really very bad news. However, timely commissioning of Maharashtra SEZ capacity is the key.
Fine Organic remains our top 'Buy' idea. (40 times price-to-earning on Dec-25E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.