Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Preview: Reliance Securities
There are two possible scenarios and the impact from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting outcome will depend on what the central bank broadcasts.
Scenario 1 (most likely Dovish pause)
We expect the FOMC will opt to maintain key interest rates at current levels at the conclusion of its upcoming meeting on March 20.
However, the focus isn’t on Wednesday afternoon’s decision for interest rates, but on what may happen months from now.
The question is whether it will lower rates in June as the bond market currently expects, and how many cuts to expect in 2024.
Hints about the timing and scope of rate cuts could come from the Fed’s so-called dot plots, a quarterly visual depiction of individual officials’ economic and interest rate forecasts.
Scenario 2 (Hawkish pause)
It is very unlikely that the Fed could project three or more rate cuts in March due to elevated inflation.
If indeed they mention three or more rate cuts, it will be bearish for the dollar index.
