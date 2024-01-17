Federal Bank Q3 Results Review - Further Re-Rating Remains Justified: Yes Securities

Federal Bank Ltd.'s gross slippage ratio has now averaged 1.0% over the past 10 quarters: There was a slightly chunky account worth Rs 0.7 billion that slipped, and this has happened after a long gap. The reason for this account slipping was a fire in their factory and it is expected that the account will be upgraded in Q4.

Provisions were Rs 0.9 billion, up by 108% QoQ but down -54% YoY, translating to calculated annualised credit cost of 19 basis points. However, the low credit cost was aided by a Rs 1.12 billion provision reversal on standard assets.

The restructured book provisions were reviewed and some provisions on the restructured book were reversed as far as RF1 is concerned.